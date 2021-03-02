LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools bus was involved in a crash while on a test run around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said a driver ran the stoplight at the intersection of Buechel Bypass and Buechel Bank Road and crashed into the bus. The driver of the car and the driver of the bus were taken to the hospital for observation.
The bus was only on a training run to prep for the beginning of in-person classes later in March, so no students were on board at the time of the crash.
No other injuries were reported, but both vehicles were damaged: A window on the bus was broken, and there was metal hanging from the side of the bus. The front and rear of the other car involved in the crash were also damaged.
Police said no charges are expected in connection with the crash.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.