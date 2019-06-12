LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bar in the Highlands is cleaning up, after a car hit its building.
A black SUV crashed on to the patio of the Chill Bar on Wednesday morning. The Bardstown Road business is just south of the intersection with Grinstead Drive.
According to one of the owners, the driver was taking a left turn from a nearby business, when he swerved and lost control trying to avoid hitting another car.
The building didn't appear to suffer any major damage, but items on the patio were damaged.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.