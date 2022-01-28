LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gesture of kindness to change one Louisville man's day-to-day life is being used as a way to give back to others.
Antwone Green, an employee with Louisville's nonprofit The Hope Buss was gifted a car this week. He's been without one for more than a year.
Stachelle Bussey, founder of The Hope Buss, said a community member donated the car to the organization. It was her call to give it to Green.
"We have to take care of each other so we can take care of the community," said Bussey.
Green has been volunteering with The Hope Buss since 2019. During that time, he's had to rely on ride-share services and friends to get him where he needs to go.
Monday was his first day as a full-time employee with The Hope Buss. That afternoon, Bussey surprised him with the car.
"It feels amazing. I don't have to wait on Lyft, I don't have to wait on Uber, and I don't have to call for rides," said Green.
His goal is to be able to use the car to help others.
"Everyone's not able to come to our pantry to get food. I'm gonna be able to take them food," said Green.
"This is not the first car we've given away," said Bussey. "We've given away three cars so far to single mothers."
The Hope Buss, which was started in 2018, has two renovated school buses it uses to provide services throughout the community. The nonprofit is currently searching for a van to handle smaller needs.
The organization's goal is to meet people where they're at in life and help provide services such as meals, rides to the grocery or voting polls, and emergency assistance.
For more information about The Hope Buss, click here.
