LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Car enthusiasts spread Christmas cheer to little ones Tuesday with a trailer full of toys.
The toys were delivered to Norton Children's Hospital from the "Cruisin' for a Claus" car show and toy drive. The drive is held every year on the Saturday before Thanksgiving.
On Tuesday morning, there were wagons full of toys from several car clubs. They came together to collect $12,000 worth in toys and $20,000 in cash to donate to children here.
Chris Gore and his friends started the Cruisin' for a Claus event and said the car community is generous.
"It's a group effort from the car community here in Louisville and all our friends and family," he said. "This year, we had 150 cars show up, and this is the result: good-hearted people that want to make a difference."
The event helps make sure children at the hospital get presents at this time of year.
