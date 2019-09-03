LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is conducting a death investigation after they say a car fell on a man while he was working on it, killing him.
LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers responded to the 5100 block of Cane Run Road, just south of Lower Hunter's Trace, in PRP around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report that a man in his late 30s was found under a vehicle.
Smiley said it is believed the man had been working on a car at a private residence when it fell on him and killed him.
No foul play is suspected in the man's death. LMPD's Homicide Unit will handle the investigation as they do "with all deaths occurring outside of natural circumstances," Smiley said.
No other details were immediately available. This story will be updated as more information is released.
