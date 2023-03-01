LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Frankfort said a car left the roadway Tuesday afternoon and crashed into a church building, causing a fire.
According to a report by LEX 18, the crash happened in the afternoon, on Georgetown Road at Seminole Trail. The car went off the road, hit a gas meter and hit the Church of Pentecost, causing a fire.
Georgetown Road was completely closed between Versailles Road and Hiawatha Trail. It reopened shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Inbound and one outbound lane of Georgetown road has been reopened at this time. https://t.co/8jAKIyCk1F— Ready Frankfort (@readyfrankfort) February 28, 2023
Church members told LEX 18 the building would have to be condemned.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.