Scene where a car crashed into Church of Pentecost in Frankfort on Feb. 28, 2023

Scene where a car crashed into Church of Pentecost in Frankfort on Feb. 28, 2023. (Image by: Ready Frankfort)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Frankfort said a car left the roadway Tuesday afternoon and crashed into a church building, causing a fire.

According to a report by LEX 18, the crash happened in the afternoon, on Georgetown Road at Seminole Trail. The car went off the road, hit a gas meter and hit the Church of Pentecost, causing a fire.

Georgetown Road was completely closed between Versailles Road and Hiawatha Trail. It reopened shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Church members told LEX 18 the building would have to be condemned.

Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Tags