ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition, after being shot by police in Elizabethtown.
In a release, Kentucky State Police say the man was shot by police after stealing a car and leading police on a two-county chase.
KSP says the man was near a Big Lots on Tuesday afternoon where the Greater Hardin County Task Force and Elizabethtown Police Department were conducting an investigation. Police tried to pull him over for a traffic stop, but officers say he got out of his car and ran.
The release says the man fired a gun, as he stole a silver Nissan Altima on West Poplar Street. Officers say they shot at the suspect, after he tried to hit them with the car as he sped away. Police chased the suspect, as he reached high speeds driving through Elizabethtown to get to Interstate 65.
"We come out to see whats going on and the neighbors grandson had been carjacked and had a gun shoved in his face basically," said one neighbor. "It could have happened to any of us."
Kentucky State Police joined the pursuit on the interstate, as the suspect reached speeds of 120 mph before getting off at the Glendale exit. He made it down KY 222 and on to US 31 W and into LaRue County before police were able to use stop-sticks at the intersection of 31W and KY 84 in Sonora. The car made it a short distance before it left the roadway and stopped in a field.
Police say when the suspect pulled a gun, officers from KSP, Elizabethtown Police and a Hardin County Deputy Sheriff fired their weapons.
The suspect was removed from the vehicle, treated for his injuries and air-lifted to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. At last report, he was listed in critical condition.
The name of the suspect and the officers involved have not been released.
