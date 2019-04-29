LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The dog park at E.P. Tom Sawyer Park looks peaceful and serene, but it ended up being quite the opposite for one park visitor Sunday morning.
“I had a busted passenger window." said Alice, who had her car broken into. "And there was glass all busted in my vehicle."
It happened during just a 30-minute trip to the park. When Alice saw her shattered windows, she called police and filed a report. Her wallet was stolen with her credit and debit cards and driver’s license. When she later looked at her banking records, she realized the thief was quick to act.
“By the time when we called, when I initially called at 11:29 a.m. to the police, (the thief) had already been to the Kroger and charged an amount on my card."
Alice said the thief tried to make a $1,000 purchase at the Kroger about a mile away, but it was declined. However, the person was able to make a $400 purchase at the store.
Alice said the park breaks-in aren’t new.
“It's been an issue here with cars getting broke into," she said. "It was an issue last year."
In the past month, she knows of five other instances of cars being broken into.
“One lady even told me that she put a sign on her front seat that said, ‘There's no valuables in here. Don't break my window.’"
Because of the past crimes, Alice said she left her purse at home and only brought her wallet Sunday, which she hid in the car before ever getting to the park.
“There was nothing on any of the seats or anything to indicate there was anything in my car,” she said.
But from now on, she said she'll be a lot more careful and more observant.
“We'll all be watching a whole lot closer,” she said.
If you’ve seen any suspicious activity at E.P. Tom Sawyer Park, call police.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.