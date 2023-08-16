LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From "Ls up" to "Ales up," the University of Louisville Athletics are getting an official beer.
Introducing Cardinale, "a crisp, light-bodied Blonde Ale from Gravely Brewing," according to GoCards.com.
ALE’S UP!We are proud to announce our partnership with @GravelyBrewing & the release of “Cardinale,” the new Official Craft Beer of the Louisville Cardinals.More Info: https://t.co/KvXuwGmuGO#GoCards pic.twitter.com/vO1IxdtznL— Louisville Athletics (@GoCards) August 16, 2023
Cardinale will be available on tap at Gravely, at retail stores like Kroger and Liquor Barn and of course, at Louisville home games.
Louisville hosts Murray State on Thursday, Sept. 7, for the first home game of the year. To purchase tickets, click here.
