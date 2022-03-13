LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Donations were collected in support of U.S. military troops from Kentucky who are currently serving in eastern Europe.
Misty Chapman, a Louisville mother whose son is deployed in eastern Europe, is boxing up care packages for the Army National Guard.
Care packages were boxed at Middletown Community Center on Sunday.
Items collected included beef jerky, protein bars, chips, trail mix, wet wipes, ChapStick, travel size toiletries, decks of cards and puzzles.
Care packages for U.S. military troops
Care packages were stocked for U.S. military troops from Kentucky based in eastern Europe on March 13, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Misty Chapman)
Care packages for U.S. military troops
Care packages were stocked for U.S. military troops from Kentucky based in eastern Europe on March 13, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Misty Chapman)
Care packages for U.S. military troops
Care packages were stocked for U.S. military troops from Kentucky based in eastern Europe on March 13, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Misty Chapman)
Care packages for U.S. troops
Care packages were stocked for U.S. military troops from Kentucky based in eastern Europe on March 13, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Misty Chapman)
Care packages for U.S. troops
Care packages were stocked for U.S. military troops from Kentucky based in eastern Europe on March 13, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Misty Chapman)
Care packages stocked for U.S. military
Care packages were stocked for U.S. military troops from Kentucky based in eastern Europe on March 13, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Misty Chapman)
Care packages for U.S. military
Care packages were stocked for U.S. military troops from Kentucky based in eastern Europe on March 13, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Misty Chapman)
Care packages for U.S. military troops
Care packages were stocked for U.S. military troops from Kentucky based in eastern Europe on March 13, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Misty Chapman)
Care packages for U.S. military troos
Care packages were stocked for U.S. military troops from Kentucky based in eastern Europe on March 13, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Misty Chapman)
Care packages for U.S. military
Care packages were stocked for U.S. military troops from Kentucky based in eastern Europe on March 13, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Misty Chapman)
Care packages for U.S. military troops
Care packages were stocked for U.S. military troops from Kentucky based in eastern Europe on March 13, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Misty Chapman)
Care packages for U.S. military troops
Care packages were stocked for U.S. military troops from Kentucky based in eastern Europe on March 13, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Misty Chapman)
Care packages for U.S. military troops
Care packages were stocked for U.S. military troops from Kentucky based in eastern Europe on March 13, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Misty Chapman)
Care packages for U.S. troops
Care packages were stocked for U.S. military troops from Kentucky based in eastern Europe on March 13, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Misty Chapman)
Care packages for U.S. troops
Care packages were stocked for U.S. military troops from Kentucky based in eastern Europe on March 13, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Misty Chapman)
Care packages stocked for U.S. military
Care packages were stocked for U.S. military troops from Kentucky based in eastern Europe on March 13, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Misty Chapman)
Care packages for U.S. military
Care packages were stocked for U.S. military troops from Kentucky based in eastern Europe on March 13, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Misty Chapman)
Care packages for U.S. military troops
Care packages were stocked for U.S. military troops from Kentucky based in eastern Europe on March 13, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Misty Chapman)
Care packages for U.S. military troos
Care packages were stocked for U.S. military troops from Kentucky based in eastern Europe on March 13, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Misty Chapman)
Care packages for U.S. military
Care packages were stocked for U.S. military troops from Kentucky based in eastern Europe on March 13, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Misty Chapman)
Chapman said another care package drive will be held in the coming months.
A GoFundMe created by Chapman has raised over $1,475. To donate, click here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.