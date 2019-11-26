LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A young world boxing champion from Louisville is hoping the community will show up as he defends his title in front of a hometown crowd.
Carlos Dixon will defend his WBC Championship on Jan. 18 at Memorial Auditorium. He won the title earlier this month in Kingston, Jamaica, where he beat Edinson Torres, Jr. in a sixth round TKO.
The 22-year-old fighter calls himself RTG -- for Return to Greatness. During a Nov. 26 news conference at the Ali Center, he said he wants to bring boxing back to its glory days in Louisville, like the days of Muhammad Ali.
"It's amazing," Dixon said. "It's one of those things where I feel like he [Muhammad Ali] is probably here with us, enjoying this moment, just surrounded by the GOAT himself. It's amazing. It's inspirational, and it's breathtaking."
Ticket prices start at $25, and are available at the Memorial Auditorium website.
