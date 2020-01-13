LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB and WXIN) -- Carmel, Indiana, resident Jennie Zawada has lived through two world wars, 19 presidents and 24 Summer Olympics.
When she was born, William Howard Taft was U.S. president.
On Wednesday, Zawada celebrated her 107th birthday.
“I never thought I’d be that lucky,” she said.
Zawada insisted she doesn't have any secrets to longevity, but said she avoided alcohol, smoking and fast food.
She said she continues to feel young by being active. She takes a half-hour exercise class five times per week.
Family members told WXIN in Indianapolis that part of her longevity can be attributed to her strong-willed nature. They said she never wanted help from anyone her entire life. She didn’t give up driving until she turned 104.
"First when she turned 100, I went, 'Oh my God, this might be the last year,'” said Zawada’s niece Nancy Dwyer. “Then she’s 101, 'Oh my God, it might be the last year.' Then every year until here she is 107, going strong,"
Her great-nephew Michael Dwyer said Zawada mowed her own lawn at age 103.
“With a push mower,” he said.
Zawada lived in Florida until about two years ago, but now she's lives at the Magnolia Springs Senior Living Home in Carmel so she can be closer to family.
She said she now enjoys her twilight years with the wisdom and gratitude that only time can bring.
“The years go by and you never realize that you’re getting old,” she said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Medua and WXIN. All Rights Reserved.