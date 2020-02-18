LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Carrie Underwood and Blake Shelton are coming to The Ville.
Those are just two of the performers announced by the Hometown Rising Country Music & Bourbon Festival on Tuesday. The festival, scheduled for Sept. 12 and 13, will be held at the Highland Festival Grounds and the Kentucky Expo Center.
It will be the second year for the festival, which sold out last year.
According to a news release, country music superstars Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley and Old Dominion will headline the event. Other big names include Jon Pardi, Chris Janson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Clint Black and CAM. Other acts are expected.
The two-day event will also feature "exclusive bourbon tastings and workshops, line-dancing, art activations, speakeasies and more."
The schedule for the two-day festival is as follows:
SATURDAY: Blake Shelton, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Clint Black, Russell Dickerson, Riley Green, Jessie James Decker, Shenandoah, Caylee Hammack, Jon Langston, Aubrie Sellers, Noah Schnacky, The Josephines, Ross Ellis, Emily Ann Roberts, Stephanie Quayle, Lakeview, Kaitlyn Kohler
SUNDAY: Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Chris Janson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Mitchell Tenpenny, CAM, Matt Stell, Blanco Brown, Kassi Ashton, King Calaway, Tennessee Jet, Lainey Wilson, Adam Doleac, Chris Bandi, Sean Stemaly, Tyler Booth, Madison Kozak, Alex Hall.
