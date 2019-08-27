CARROLLTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Carroll County Detention Center employees are behind bars after sneaking packages into the jail for money, according to arrest citations.
Robert McDole and Yogi Perkins were both arrested Monday night by Kentucky State Police.
Court documents say both jail employees were retrieving cigarettes and packages for inmates that had been dropped in the parking lot by inmate family members.
Documents also say McDole admitted to bringing packages full of narcotics into the jail on two occasions. The arrest citation for both McDole and Perkins says they accepted money on multiple occasions.
