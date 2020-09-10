LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Harvest on East Market Street in NuLu is the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of many restaurants struggling in 2020.
In some cases, that means boarded-up windows or limiting the number of customers they're allowed to seat.
Billy Snow and his wife, Chavantee, said they had to make some adjustments at their restaurant, Thai Cafe in Holiday Manor, because of the limitations created by the pandemic.
"First, I was freaking out ... because I was wondering how are we going to make it. We can't have nobody come in and eat," Snow said. "We did slow down, but our carry-out orders have literally carried us."
But some other local restaurants have not been able to weather the pandemic, like Harvest.
After nearly 10-years of sourcing amazing ingredients from our region's many farmers and turning them into some of Louisville's best meals, Harvest Restaurant will host its last service this Sunday, September 13," the owners posted on Facebook on Wednesday. "A pandemic -- as we're enduring now -- has made operating profitably largely impossible."
Stacy Roof, president and CEO of the Kentucky Restaurant Association, said the pandemic is making it tough for local restaurants to make a profit.
"It's very disappointing. We have about 1,000 restaurants on our list, but they represent probably about 2,500 locations," Roof said. "It's been really hard to just kind of survive through all of this."
Roof said limiting restaurants to 50% and the loss of Mother's Day and Derby crowds were a big hit, but her organization has made moves to help.
"We're the reason that alcohol to go was pushed and passed," Roof said. "We've advocated for restaurants, and we're in communication with the governor's office."
Roof said the Kentucky Restaurant Association also meets weekly with a group of restaurant owners from Whiskey Row. She said a lot of the businesses have started removing boards and expanded outdoor seating for customers.
"They're trying," she said. "They're doing everything they can to try to change their business model to pivot over to carryout or curbside if possible."
It might be months before things are back to normal for some of the businesses.
