LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A murder charge against a Louisville man accused of killing his own two-year-old daughter have been dropped after prosecutors say she may have died from a medical condition, rather than domestic violence.
Jerrel Holloway, age 29, was charged with the murder of 2-year-old Tamia Taylor. Taylor was injured in the Shawnee Apartments in Feb. 2016. Police say she died 10 days later.
Holloway was indicted in her murder more than a year later, in May 2017. Prosecutors alleged that her injuries and subsequent death came about as a result of domestic violence perpetrated by Holloway. After learning that he was wanted by police, Holloway turned himself in.
But during a court hearing on Tuesday, a Jefferson circuit court judge dismissed the case against Holloway at the request of prosecutors.
"New evidence about the victim's medical condition made it difficult to conclude that the injuries sustained could only have occurred as a result of criminal conduct, undue physical force."," said Jeff Cooke, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney's Office.
In a May 2017 hearing, Holloway's attorney, Rob Eggert, told the judge that Taylor had been born with a disease that made her bones brittle, making her death the subject of a 14-month medical investigation.
"Judge, the medical evidence in this case is going to be voluminous and difficult because the child, as I said, was born with a brittle bone disease, and had been going back and forth to the hospital," Eggert said at the time. "The mother…had taken him to the hospital."
Eggert did not immediately return a phone message on Wednesday.
At the time, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Christie Foster argued against the idea that Taylor's injuries were caused by brittle bone disease.
"I do disagree with the representation that this child just had brittle bone disease, and that's it," Foster said during the 2017 hearing. "That's actually something that this child was tested for. That was part of the reason for the delay and … the medical examiner took into consideration in coming up with their final opinion -- that’s something that was considered -- and the finding is, frankly, that this child died from inflicted trauma -- fatal inflicted trauma."
In the end, the case was dismissed without prejudice.
Holloway spent several months in jail before being released on home incarceration.
