LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $225,000 Cash Ball ticket from Wednesday night's drawing was sold in south Louisville.
In a release, the Kentucky Lottery said the ticket matched all four numbers and the Cash Ball to win the game's top prize. The winning numbers from the Wednesday, August 17th drawing were: 4 – 12 – 18 – 26 Cash Ball 7.
The ticket was sold at Kroger L-350 on New Cut Road in the Auburndale neighborhood.
Lottery officials said the winner should sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location until they can make an appointment to claim the $225,000 at Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville. The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.
The Kroger store will receive $2,250 for selling the winning ticket.
