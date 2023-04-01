LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Castle & Key Distillery based in Frankfort is opening a new satellite shop and bar called Castle & Key 502.
The Distillery said it will open inside the Fall City Market in the Omni Hotel downtown on 3rd and Liberty Street next week.
The shop has merch, bottles of its spirits and a bar for its signature cocktails.
"Whether you're a seasoned bourbon drinker or a newcomer, Castle & Key 502 has something for everyone," the distillery said on Facebook.
Castle & Key 502 will host its official opening Thursday. Its normal hours will be Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.