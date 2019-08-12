LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A well-known church will pay tribute to fallen Louisville first responders next month.
Cathedral of the Assumption, located at 433 South Fifth Street, will host a Louisville Blue Mass on Sept. 12 at 7 p.m., according to a news release.
The Blue Mass has become a national remembrance since it was first done in 1934 in Washington D.C.
The Louisville Blue Mass will coincide with the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which resulted in the loss of hundreds of first responders.
"Our first responders take risks each day and make sacrifices as they strive to keep our community safe," said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer in a released statement. "It takes all of us together to make a safer city, and that includes support from our faith community. I join the Cathedral of the Assumption in honoring our first responders and paying tribute to those who have fallen in the line of duty."
Parish leaders began holding a Louisville Blue Mass after the deaths of LMPD officer Nick Rodman, Det. Deidre Mengedoht and Louisville Fire Sgt. Tim Groft.
Maggie Cyphers, Director of Worship at the Cathedral of the Assumption, said in a statement, "The Blue Mass allows us to honor heroes in our community – the women and men who put themselves in harm's way daily to serve, protect, and defend us. As members of a servant church, it is only fitting that we recognize the extraordinary dedication to the public servants who quietly exemplify the noblest virtues of our faith."
Drum corps and bagpipe players from each first responder agency are expected to attend the ceremony. An honor guard is also expected to perform ceremonial duties. Hymns will also be performed, as well as "Taps," the song usually played at funeral and memorial services.
Members of the public are also invited to attend the service.
