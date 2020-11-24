LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of local families will have food for Thanksgiving thanks to a Louisville organization.
Catholic Charities Louisville gave out about 400 made-from-scratch meals to migrant and refugee families Tuesday morning.
The meals included all the fixings for a Thanksgiving dinner.
The event is put on every year by the organization, which also involves a holiday celebration.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization couldn't put on any of the music and dancing it usually does this year.
"It's not just because of the COVID reality and the emergency needs, but this is something we have done to just let them know how much we appreciate them being a part of us and welcoming them into one of our American traditions of Thanksgiving," said Deacon Lucio Caruso with Catholic Charities.
Some local Catholic school students also put together crafting kits for the families to take home in addition to the meals.
