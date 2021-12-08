LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Catholic Charities of Louisville is collecting Christmas cards to deliver to 10,000 residents in central Kentucky, an effort to bring some holiday cheer to people living in long-term facilities and nursing homes.
The community stepped up, and 28,000 cards have been collected so far. A batch of cards was dropped off Wednesday at Storypoint Senior Living.
"They are delighted," said Moira Brennan with Catholic Charities of Louisville. "They are so pleased to be recognized and remembered by the community. Just knowing that you're being remembered, just knowing that somebody's thinking of you is important."
People can write their own note on a card or drop off blank cards and Catholic Charities will do the rest.
Cards can be new, homemade or unused from previous years. Instructions for the card program is available online.
