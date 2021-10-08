LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The "For Sale" sign is coming down at Caufield's.
For more than two years, the iconic novelty shop in Louisville's Portland neighborhood has been listed for sale. The owners cited the need to downsize amid fierce online competition.
But they said after an outpouring of support from the community, they can now keep their doors open and no longer need to sell the building and move.
The store has been Louisville's source for costumes and novelties and more for more than a century. It first opened on South Third Street in 1920 before relocating to West Main Street.
