LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Around 5:13 Tuesday morning, Mary Shields says she was woken up by the sound of her dog barking and saw a man walking outside her Lake Forest home on her security camera.
"I released our large dog, started screaming as loud as I could," said Shields.
Shields woke her husband, Eric Nunnally, who grabbed a gun he keeps nearby for protection and went looking.
"I tried to go straight to where I saw him in the video to see if I could stop him from entering the house or where he was at the time," said Nunnally.
Eric says the intruder had already gotten into the house and stolen two key fobs by the time they had woken up.
"On his way out he tested our garage door to see if it would open or not and then exited after that," said Nunnally. "I felt like he got what he wanted, maybe he thought he wasn't detected and that they would be coming back to use the key-fob."
Shields and Nunnally say videos captured inside their home reveal the man was armed with a gun.
"We've always felt safe. It's unimaginable to think that we aren't as safe as we thought we were," said Shields.
Shields says after speaking with neighbors and reviewing security footage, they found out at least seven other homes were targeted by the same man.
"He started at about 4:51 a.m. and worked his way toward the front of the neighborhood and we believe that our home was the last attempt. Unfortunately he was successful in getting into our home," said Shields.
Shields and Nunnally say they're hopeful someone will come forward with information leading to an arrest and are just thankful their family wasn't harmed.
"When he went to get the keys was a left turn, if he had taken a right, he would've gone straight into our kids bedrooms," said Nunnally.
"Our kids lives are changed forever at 7 and 8, they're going to remember this. Our responsibility as parents is to assure them that they are safe and that would be much easier to do if this guy is caught," said Shields.
Shields says they and several other neighbors have given police security footage that shows the face of the intruder and the car he was driving.
LMPD says an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact their anonymous hotline, (502) 574- 5673.
