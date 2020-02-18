LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house fire in southern Indiana that killed a person on Monday.
The fire was reported about 4 p.m. in the 3900 block of Old Heinz Road north of Corydon, according to a social media post by the Harrison Township Fire Department. When firefighters from Harrison Township and the Ramsey Fire Department arrived on the scene, the main area of the house was in flames.
When crews knocked down the fire enough to do a search, they found one victim inside. That person is believed to be the property owner.
The Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating. The name of the victim has not been released.
