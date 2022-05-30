LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Those who sacrificed their lives for the U.S. were remembered on Monday as part of Memorial Day ceremonies.
Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville held a ceremony honoring those who died for their country. Some graves of soldiers at the cemetery date back to the Civil War.
"Freedom and liberty are not guaranteed," retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robert Silverthorn, Jr., said. "There is a real cost that must be paid to secure and perpetuate these rights. For those who fight for it, life has a flavor the protected will never know."
On Friday, volunteers placed American flags on the graves of more than 6,000 soldiers.
The ceremony on Monday honored those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to defend their country.
"Those that have fallen in combat in service to our nation must be remembered as individuals who answered the call to arms and liberty and freedom and moved to the sound of the guns," Silverthorn said.
Fallen soldiers were remembered at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff, Kentucky. The ceremony included a 21-gun salute and honored prisoners of war and those missing in action.
Wreaths were laid and the American flag was raised to full staff in honor of soldiers who died in the line of duty.
U.S. Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox Commander Maj. Gen. Johnny Davis spoke to the crowd about Memorial Day and its meaning.
"Memorial Day is a time for us to come together as a family," Davis said. "That's who we are as a wonderful nation. When we need to, we will come together and we will honor all of our fallen."
Soldiers from Fort Knox paid homage to the fallen soldiers on Monday.
"We're here for them," Anthony Lee, who was honoring his late father, said. "Not for us, not to barbeque, but this day is for these soldiers here."
