LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Center for Disease Control (CDC) is encouraging viewers of the Super Bowl to watch the annual NFL football game safely this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of a small gathering, the CDC says a virtual Super Bowl watch party is an alternative.
For an outdoor viewing party, which is safer than indoors, according to the CDC, it's recommended viewers practice social distancing.
The game played between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7.
