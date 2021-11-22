LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is offering recommendations to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19 during Thanksgiving festivities.
The CDC relaxed the guidance for fully vaccinated families, but children ages 5 to 11 haven't had enough time to get fully vaccinated before the holiday weekend.
Medical professionals say having the first dose of the vaccine is better than none.
"Many of those celebrations where the kids are getting vaccinated, you can rest assured that the majority are likely also vaccinated, so those are going to be very safe environments," Dr. Iahn Gosenhauser with Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center said.
The CDC says unvaccinated people should wear a mask indoors. The agency also says outdoor celebrations are safer and recommends delaying any holiday travel plans until a person is fully vaccinated.
Experts also suggest getting a COVID-19 test.
