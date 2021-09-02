LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Despite concerns about COVID-19 and the spreading Delta variant, the holiday rush started early Thursday at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
Anthony Gilmer, director of marketing and air service development for the Louisville Regional Airport Authority, said the TSA mask mandate is still in place.
"You will need to have your mask on while you're inside this airport or any other airport and also onboard the airplanes," Gilmer said.
With the U.S. surpassing an average of 160,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a warning for people who are unvaccinated.
"If you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling," Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. "We have actually articulated that people who are fully-vaccinated and who are wearing masks can travel."
If you are traveling, health officials recommend taking a COVID-19 test beforehand.
"It's good to be tested before, especially if you are going to see any at risk family members," said Dr. Erik Korte, a lab director with Bluewater Diagnostic Laboratory. “It’s good to get tested afterward as long as you give it enough time to be able to test positive. We are seeing people test positive a little bit faster with the Delta variant.”
Korte said testing is important, but he said vaccination is what will really help slow or stop the spread.
“The more people we have vaccinated, the less the virus will be multiplying in the community," he said. "So, please, get yourself vaccinated, protect your family, protect your children and protect the community.”
