LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday show hundreds of more people have died from the flu.
The report found an estimated 2,100 people across the U.S. have died from the virus this season, including three more children in the last week.
That's 300 total more than last week's report.
More than 4.5 million people have gotten sick from the virus since the season began at the end of September.
Locally, Louisville has seen a sharp increase in flu cases during the season, and the department said the current flu season in Kentucky will run through May 2020.
