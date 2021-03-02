LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to release new guidelines for those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
An official says the agency will release the guidance once it has been finalized later this week.
The guidelines will reportedly include a recommendation that people who have been vaccinated limit social interactions to small home gatherings with people who have also been fully vaccinated.
There will also be a recommendation that people still wear masks and maintain social distancing after being vaccinated.
The guidance will also reportedly cover things to consider when making plans, including travel.
CNN contributed to this report.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.