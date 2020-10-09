LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – If 2020 isn’t terrifying enough, why not celebrate the spooky season with a haunted scavenger hunt or an outdoor Halloween party?
Businesses, groups and cities are changing things up to keep some favorite spooktacular events alive and avoid the horror of COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently listed low, moderate, and high risk Halloween activities and strongly suggested people should not participate in traditional trick-or-treating or crowded indoor events, such as parties or haunted houses.
A popular and pandemic-safe option for Halloween lovers are outdoor tours or scavenger hunts. Louisville Historic Tours is seeing an increase in demand for annual ghost walks. If you’re dying to get out of the house and burn off some of that Halloween candy, the tours give you a haunted history walk through Old Louisville.
“We have a reputation as being America’s most haunted neighborhood,” said Davide Domine, of Louisville Historic Tours.
The tours run through Nov. 15 and book up every year, especially Friday and Saturday nights. The group decided to run two tours each night this year to keep group sizes down and still meet demand.
“The ghost tours at night, usually we’ve got 40 to 50 people per group. So we’re trying to keep it down to half that so everyone feels comfortable and can hear the guide,” Domine said.
On the other side of the Ohio River, a new Jeffersonville hot spot is gearing up for a Halloween party. Union Restaurant and GameYard will host The Greatest Halloween on Earth, sticking to The Greatest Showman theme.
“We’ll have Cirque style performers from a company called Exalt over in Louisville, where we’ll have aerialists, and fire eaters, and jugglers, and stilt walkers, and slight-of-hand magicians walking around,” said Levi Donaldson, the operating partner for Union GameYard.
The outdoor Halloween bash will include a cash-prize costume contest, and Louisville’s DJ KDogg will keep the party going. Tickets go on sale for $25 per person on Saturday, and the event will be limited to 250 people.
“We want it to be a very exclusive event. We want people to have a great time and not feel like they don’t have room to move around, have a meal and a drink, and enjoy themselves,” said Donaldson.
Some spooky Halloween events on both sides of the river:
- Louisville Ghost Tours (Louisville Historic Tours)
- Old Louisville’s Most Haunted Scavenger Hunt (The Conrad-Caldwell House Museum)
- Haunting: A Lamplit Tour of death and Victorian mourning (The Conrad-Caldwell House Museum)
- Boo at the Zoo (The Louisville Zoo)
- Louisville’s Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular (Louisville Parks Foundation)
- Danger Run (Halloween scavenger hunt from your car)
- "Ultimate Halloween" at Legend at Pope Lick (outdoor haunted trail)
- The Greatest Halloween on Earth (Union Restaurant and GameYard Halloween)
To suggest an event to add to the list, email WDRB business reporter Katrina Helmer at khelmer@wdrb.com.
