LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The legacy of an influential Louisville man will now be passed on to others who want to make a difference.
A celebration of life was held on Sunday for Thomas Moffett, who died last year at the age of 94.
He was known as "the man in the red sweater," and as a racial and social justice advocate for the underserved.
Co-sponsors of the service plan to develop a Thomas Moffett Social Justice Fund through the Louisville Community Center.
"He was just a wonderful person," former district three Metro Council member Mary Woolridge said. "He was for social justice and he was just a person who was wrapped in cellophane. We need more Tom Moffetts, we really do."
Moffett's other causes included health care and equity in public schools.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.