LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Celebrating the life of a local woman who spent most of hers protecting others.
Louisville activist Suzy Post passed away in January at the age of 85.
Sunday, more than 400 people gathered at the Muhammad Ali Center on Sunday to celebrate her life.
Post was known for speaking up on issues involving women's rights, affordable housing and police conduct.
"I think it's a reflection of how many people she inspired over the years, and so many of these people regularly engaged in various activities trying to make this a more inclusive and just community and state," U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Louisville, said.
Post was also a board member and the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union.
The organization plans to dedicate a meeting room in her honor.
