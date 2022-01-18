LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- AT&T and Verizon announced Tuesday they'll delay plans to roll out 5G service near many large U.S. airports after airlines warned of major disruptions.
The dispute between the phone companies and airlines has waged for weeks, but airlines upped the ante Monday when a group of CEOs penned a letter to the Federal Communications Commission, Federal Aviation Administration and U.S. Department of Transportation warning for dire consequences of the rollout.
"Immediate intervention in needed to avoid significant operational disruption to air passengers, shippers, supply chain and delivery of needed medical supplies," read the letter read, which was signed by CEOS of American, Delta, United, Southwest and other airlines.
"To be blunt, the nation's commerce will grind to a halt."
The issue surrounds 5G and the worry on airlines' part that it could interfere with important safety equipment that helps planes land in low visibility. The altimeter, which determines how far above the ground the plane is, could be rendered useless in many aircraft if 5G is deployed near airports.
UPS, which has its global air hub in Louisville, also signed the letter expressing concerns about the 5G rollout but declined to comment specifically on the issue Tuesday.
The agreement with AT&T and Verizon did not specify what airports would be excluded from the rollout and how long the delay might last. But both sides agree it will limit interruptions for airline passengers on Wednesday.
"As the nation’s leading wireless provider, we have voluntarily decided to limit our 5G network around airports," Verizon said in a statement. "The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and our nation’s airlines have not been able to fully resolve navigating 5G around airports, despite it being safe and fully operational in more than 40 other countries."
Meanwhile, some international carriers began cancelling flights before AT&T and Verizon made the announcement to delay rollout.
“Boeing has notified us that 5G signals for U.S. mobile phones may interfere with the radio wave altimeter installed on the Boeing 777,” Japan Airlines said in a tweet. “We have decided not to use this aircraft-type on the U.S. mainland routes until safety is confirmed, and we regret to cancel the flight that cannot be changed to Boeing 787.”
Airlines specifically said that the rollout would mean that "more than 1,000 flights and 100,000 passengers would be subjected to cancellations, diversions or delays."
“At this time, Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) is not impacted from the deployment of new 5G technology by several wireless carriers as no cellular towers with this technology have been identified near the airport," said Natalie Chaudoin, spokeswoman for the Louisville Regional Airport Authority. "However, the Louisville Regional Airport Authority continues to monitor any disruptions to the airline networks at other effected airports as well as discussions at the national level regarding the 5G implementation.”
