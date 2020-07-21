LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Filling out the 2020 census has never been more important.
Not only will an accurate count dictate federal funding, but it could also determine how many COVID-19 vaccines will be allocated once approved. Census data is also used to determine how many representatives each state gets in Congress, how many districts each state has, and how much federal funding states and counties receive.
And businesses use census data to decide where to build factories, offices, and stores, which create jobs. Local governments use the census for public safety and emergency preparedness.
Right now, only 66% of Indiana residents have filled out the census.
You can send in the form by mail or complete it online or over the phone. If you don't, you can expect a knock on your door in August.
Census workers said they aren't letting the pandemic stop them from visiting you. The deadline to complete the census is Oct. 31.
