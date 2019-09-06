LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Alcohol and drugs carried Mary Kate McWhorter to a dark place.
"At a certain point, it just became whatever you got, it didn't really matter," McWhorter said. "Eventually, it got to the point where the pain was too much."
McWhorter said that first drink was age 12, and by college...
"Every night I would just hope I didn't wake up again," McWhorter said.
Now approaching two years sober, McWhorter story is the backdrop as Centerstone opens a new recover community center.
It looks like recreation, complete with couches, a kitchen and a computer lab. However, organizers say this space will be a connection hub for housing, transportation and more, the things addicts need to transition from residential treatment or incarceration back to a healthy life.
"When they walk out that door, they're going to have employment, health care — they're going to know where the resources are that are going to help them," said Dr. Allen Brenzel with the Kentucky Department for Behavior Health, Development and Intellectual Disabilities.
It's funded in part with a federal grant in which eight organizations are splitting $1.4 million through Kentucky Opioid Response Effor,t or KORE, dollars. Volunteers of America and Centerstone are the only recipients in Louisville.
"I've had to bury a lot of my friends, and I think a place like this at least gives more people more of a fighting chance," McWhorter said.
The facility near South Third and Chestnut Streets will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Friday, and until midnight on weekends.
