LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semi smashed into a firetruck on Interstate 65 early Saturday morning, and firefighters said the semi driver didn't move over.
With one truck down, the wreck now puts Central Hardin Volunteer Fire Department's response times in jeopardy.
The fire truck was blocking two lanes of traffic, creating a buffer zone in front of the crash when a semi crashed into it and crunched the front bumper.
"People have a purpose, they have someplace to go and they needed to be there 10 minutes ago. So to them it's an inconvenience when (first responders) are out there, but to us, it's our lives," said Jeremy Goodman, a Central Hardin volunteer firefighter.
The crash happened when traffic was merging. Kentucky law requires drivers to move over when approaching emergency vehicles, if it's safe and possible to do so.
The crash took the department's main engine off the road, forcing them to use their backup model from 1992.
With fewer seats and less space, Goodman said it will hurt response times.
"You're looking at an easy three to four minutes lag time," he said.
Firefighters say it could take up to two months to fix the truck. No one was injured in the wreck.
