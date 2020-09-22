ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Central Hardin High School's football team is sidelined after one of its players tested positive for COVID-19, a district spokesperson confirmed.
The district is quarantining all players and coaches on the team and halting practices and games for at least two weeks.
"When you’re an active football player and a member of a team, any member of the team has a lot of contact with all the other members of that football team, especially on game night," Hardin County Schools Spokesperson John Wright said. "We just felt it best to quarantine and really stop operations for the next two weeks.”
The individual who tested positive played in Central Hardin's road game at Henderson County last Friday night. He began experiencing symptoms this past weekend after the game, officials said.
It's not clear how long the player has been infected, but officials said as of now, no one from either team has tested positive for the virus.
"Our health department, Lincoln Trail District Health Department, immediately contacted the health department in Henderson County. That takes care of that area of Kentucky," Wright said. "Those public health officials went to work in collaboration to try and stop the spread as much as possible.”
Hardin County Schools is back to in-person classes in limited capacity, but those on the football team must stay in quarantine for the two-week period before returning to school, practice or competition. District leaders said the situation is unfortunate, but that players, coaches, parents and students are doing everything they can to following the strict safety guidelines to mitigate the spread.
“Our community and our parents are really pushing that with our students, and we’re just thankful we live in a community that understands that,” Wright said.
Central Hardin's next game in two weeks would be at home against Barren County on Oct. 9.
