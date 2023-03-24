LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police gave a shoutout to a modern day hero.
Nylaia Carter was honored Friday morning with LMPD's Distinguished Citizen Service Award.
The Central High School student was recognized for the heroic actions she took with her dad to help the victim of a violent crime in August 2022.
Carter provided medical care when she saw the victim down on the sidewalk of West Chestnut Street. She used her clothing as a makeshift tourniquet and applied pressure directly to the wounds until EMS got to the scene.
LMPD said her actions reflected extreme courage and selfless service.
