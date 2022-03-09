LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Center High School students spent Wednesday morning with the staff of Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC.
They had a chance to tour the training facility and take part in a roundtable discussion about the clubs' business, communication and marketing, all based on around sports.
The clubs are in a partnership with Jefferson County Public Schools that allows it to adopt schools and mentor the students.
"The challenge is find different Louisville organizations we could work with to help market our age, how to get sponsorships, to get our age really attracted so we can buy things, go to the games (and) support our city," said Kyrick Davis, a Central student.
Louisville City FC staff said the program also gives them a way to possible search out future athletes that could eventually take the field.
