LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tragedy struck twice for a central Kentucky family.
Jamie West is coping with devastating injuries for both her child and her husband that left them both fighting for their lives.
On June 7th, 2020, a car accident left three-year-old Danni West paralyzed from the neck down, according to Lex18.
"There are no words in the English dictionary to describe the pain. I think hell would be easier," Jamie said.
Jamie cares for Danni full-time. Her daughter is on a ventilator and requires 24/7 care.
"There's a part of me that was like, 'Well, tragedy has struck. At least we wont have to go through that again.'"
But tragedy struck again in October for the Lincoln County family of six. Jamie says her husband Christopher was at work trimming trees away from a power line. That's when a large branch snapped and knocked him 50 feet to the ground. He's been in a coma for more than three months.
"This just isn't where our family should be," Jamie said.
Her sisters, Holley and Amanda, are asking for prayers and financial help because they know Jamie wouldn't ask herself. They have set up a GoFundMe page.
"Sometimes we all need a little help. If there ever was a person more deserving of help, it would be her," Holley King explained.
Meanwhile, Jamie is leaning on her sisters and her faith.
"With God, he puts you back together and you don't even know it until he puts you back together."
If you would like to help, here is a link to the GoFundMe page.
