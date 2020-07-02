LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A central Kentucky man who tried to get child pornography online has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
James Wolfe, 56, of Campbellsville, was on parole in 2019 when police said he was caught looking for child pornography, just a week after he moved to central Kentucky from West Virginia, where he had served time for having child pornography.
Authorities said Wolfe had been granted permission to use a computer but only with monitoring software. Though he knew the software was installed, he still looked for child porn, authorities said.
