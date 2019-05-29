(FOX NEWS) -- It's being called one of the worst ceremonial first pitches of all time, and according to a report by Fox News, it involved an Employee of the Month and an unsuspecting cameraman.
Let's just say there was some shaky command on tonight's ceremonial first pitch at Guaranteed Rate Field.#Royals | #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/c3YT5YsH3o— FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) May 28, 2019
Video of the pitch quickly went viral.
Before Monday's game between the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals, the Chicago club invited one of its workers to try her arm at throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.
The invitation was meant to commemorate the five-year anniversary of yet another memorably bad first pitch -- this one by rapper 50 Cent at a New York Mets game.
But Monday's pitcher may well have topped 50 Cent's effort when the ball she pitched veered right into a cameraman recording the vital moment on the field and hit him in the hand.
Severe weather forecasts prevented many fans from seeing the pitch in person, but viral video has spawned several memes and side-by-side comparisons of the rapper and the baseball employee competing for the worst pitch.
The game was suspended in the bottom of the fifth inning with the White Sox and Royals tied at 1. Chicago won the completed game 2-1 on Tuesday thanks to a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth by Yolmer Sanchez.
