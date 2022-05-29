LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several ceremonies honoring those who died in the line of duty were held around Kentuckiana on Sunday.
The City of Jeffersontown and the American Legion G.I. Joe Post 244 held its 27th annual Memorial Day Program at Veterans Memorial Park to remember the fallen.
"How many who are now enjoying their holiday at a local lake or backyard BBQ realize the true meaning of this day?" Col. Jeffrey W. Decker, who is retired from the United States Air Force, said.
"It's nice to have that time to spend with your family, your loved ones," Commander Matt O'Leary, with the American Legion, said. "But I think this is a time for us to reflect as a nation, that again, we're honoring our fallen heroes — they've given the ultimate sacrifice so that we have the freedoms we have today."
The town of Clarksville held its annual tradition of remembering servicemembers who died as part of its Memorial Day Celebration. Dozens of people attended the event hosted at Veterans Place Memorial.
This year's event focused on the sacrifices made during the Civil War.
"Echoing for us today, the loss of some 620,000 Americans, a loss of life that exceeds our military loses of World War I, World War II and Vietnam combined, " Clarksville Councilmember Aaron Stonecipher said.
It featured patriotic music, the Clarksville Police Honor Guard and a gun salute by the American Legion Post 204.
Names of local servicemembers who died in the line of duty were read off.
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 454 also hosted a Service Program at "The Final LZ," a Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Highland Memory Gardens in Mt. Washington.
"This is a chance to get out, get with your fellow citizens in your community, speak with a veteran, understand where they're coming from and know they've lived through some hard times in their lives and, again, some of them pay the ultimate sacrifice and we're just here to honor that," O'Leary said.