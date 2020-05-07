LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A high school in Indiana is speeding through graduation.
A total of 125 Speedway High School seniors will be presented with their diplomas at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Their high school is just a few blocks away.
There will be a procession from the school through the town of Speedway to the track.
"Gaduates and their families will stay in their car there at the track," Principal Lucas Zartman said. "There will be a staging area, and then one by one, they will be released onto the track and drive through the finish line where they will get out of their vehicle with their family to receive their diploma at the Yard of Bricks and have their picture taken."
There will be no spectators in the stands. Instead, speeches from commencement speakers will be pre-taped, played at the track and live streamed for everyone to see.
