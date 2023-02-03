SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Every year on Feb. 3, the U.S. recognizes four Army chaplains who sacrificed their lives to save others.
Friday marked the 80th anniversary of Four Chaplains Day, which recognizes the four chaplains who acted in the spirit of heroic sacrifice on board the sinking USAT Dorchester during World War II.
Community members gathered for a ceremony at the Gold Star Families Memorial in Shelbyville to honor those who lost their lives.
In 1943, the ship was sailing across the Atlantic Ocean when a German Submarine fired a torpedo, sinking the shop and killing hundreds who were on board.
The four chaplains were Rev. George Fox, Jewish rabbi Alexander Goode, Father John Washington and Rev. Clark Poling.
The four prayed and sacrificed their lives by offering their lifejackets to four other people in order to save them.
Of the 670 men who died that day, 13 were Kentuckians.
"They were regular men. They were dedicated to duty, which every man on that ship was dedicated to duty, even though they hadn't fought, they were gonna stand for this country," said Kelly Sheehan, chief operating officer of Charging Forward for America. "They all knew that the price of freedom was high, and they were gonna pay what it took."
The men were awarded Purple Heart medals and the second-highest Military honor, the Distinguished Service Cross.
The chaplains were not eligible to receive Medals of Honor, so Congress awarded them with the Special Medal for Heroism.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.