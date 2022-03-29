LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A ceremony Tuesday morning remembered Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Nick Rodman on the fifth anniversary of his death.
Platoon mates and family members placed flowers on Rodman's grave in Cave Hill Cemetery.
Pastor and retired LMPD Major Bill Weedman encouraged everyone at the ceremony to remember Rodman by emulating how he valued the people he encountered every day.
"Nick was loyal to his community," Weedman said. "He loved Louisville. It's obvious by the way he cared for the people who lived here. He cared for the marginalized and 'the least of these.' He did that on a daily basis. [He] didn't do that because he had to. He did that because that was Nick."
Police were chasing Wathaniel Woods on March 29, 2017, when Woods crashed into Rodman's police cruiser in the Portland neighborhood. Rodman died the next day. Woods is now in prison after pleading guilty to murder and other charges.
Rodman left behind a wife and two children.
