LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After launching a new app earlier this year, TARC is trying out a new payment method.
From July 1-14, certain buses on Route 4, which runs up and down Fourth Street, will accept payment through TARC's mobile app.
The trial run of the new payment method will allow the transportation company to gather information to see if mobile ticketing can be implemented across all routes in the future.
If you take Route 4 and download the app, you can ride the bus for free during the two-week trial period.
