LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of people gathered in Louisville to light Kentucky's largest Menorah on the first night of the Hanukkah.
The Chabad of Kentucky hosted a special event on 4th Street Live! on Sunday to celebrate the start of the 8-day festival of lights.
Mayor Greg Fischer and Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg took part in the Jewish holiday festivities. There was free bowling, bounce houses and traditional holiday treats.
Project Friendship also provided gift bags for underprivileged children.
"The message of Chanukah is really the message of light, of bringing that light and warmth to other people," Rabbi Chaim Litvin said. "You can't chase away darkness with a broom, but lighting just a small candle, that one little light can brighten up an entire room. Passing on that light, passing on that warmth, giving back to the community is really what it's really about."
More than 1,500 public menorahs will be lit around the world as part of a global campaign.
