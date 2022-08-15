LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of Chamberlain Lane, not far from La Grange Road, is shut down after a fatal motorcycle accident.
Louisville Metro Police Officer Beth Ruoff said Eighth Division officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain around 5:45 p.m. on the report of a crash between a car and a motorcycle.
Police believe the car and motorcycle "were traveling in opposing directions when they collided."
The driver of the motorcycle, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman who was driving the car involved in the accident remained on scene, and was not injured, Ruoff said.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating what led up to the accident.
A portion of Chamberlain Lane is expected to be closed for at least two hours.
